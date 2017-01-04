India Women Win 4th Straight SAFF Championship Title

The India women’s football team won their fourth consecutive South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) women’s championship title when they beat Bangladesh 3-1 in the final at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on Wednesday.

The eves are now unbeaten in 19 matches having won 18 and drawn one. The first goal came as early as in the 12th minute when Dangmei Grace scored.

Bangladesh equalised in the 40th minute through Shopna as both teams headed into the interval locked at 1-1. Changing over, India were again quicker off the mark.

The break came in the 60th minute when Bala Devi was pushed inside the box with the referee awarding a penalty. Sasmita Malik converted from the spot. With just 30 minutes remaining, it was quite a task for Bangladesh to come back. And it became worse for them seven minutes later when Indumathi scored with a long-range shot.

-IANS