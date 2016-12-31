Indian Army Well Prepared to Take up Any Challenge: General Dalbir Singh

Outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Dalbir Singh on Saturday assured the nation that the Indian Army is fully prepared and well trained to tackle any external or internal challenges.

“I want to reassure the nation that the Indian Army is fully prepared and well trained to tackle any challenges be it external or internal,” said General Singh after paying homage at the Amar Jawan Jyoti here on his last day in office.

General Singh said that the Indian Army has delivered adequate, immediate and an intense response in the last two and a half years of his tenure, which was promised by him while taking over as army chief.

“The day I took over as army chief, I had said that our response to any action will be more than adequate, immediate, intense. I strongly believe that actions must speak louder than words,” he said.

Saluting the martyrs for their supreme sacrifices in upholding honour of the nation, he expressed his gratitude to the Centre for their support and granting of One Rank One Pension.

Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha also paid homage at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on his last day in office.

General Singh will be succeeded by General Bipin Rawat while Air Chief Marshal Raha will be succeeded by Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa.

ANI