Tue, 07 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Indian Civilians, BSF Using Bangladesh SIM Cards: Meghalaya MLA

Indian Civilians, BSF Using Bangladesh SIM Cards: Meghalaya MLA
March 07
17:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Residents along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya are using Bangladesh SIM cards for communication, Meghalaya’s Opposition Leader Donkupar Roy informed the assembly on Monday.

Roy, who was participating in the amendment to the motion of thanks on the Governor’s Address, urged the government to take steps to ensure connectivity in rural areas and those along the international borders. “People are using the Bangladeshi SIM cards to communicate with relatives and friends, since no landline connection is available in the international border and mobile networks are very poor,” the veteran United Democratic Party legislator said.

Shella constituency, which is represented by Roy, is on the India-Bangladesh border. He revealed that he also has a Bangladesh SIM card but does not use it, knowing that it is illegal. “However, the people on the border have no option and are compelled to use Bangladeshi SIM card for better communication,” he said.

The UDP legislator informed the assembly that even the Border Security Force troopers are using the Bangladeshi SIM cards. “Once I asked one BSF personnel about the problem, who told me that communicating with his colleagues was very difficult. While we were sitting, I saw one personnel was also communicating by using Bangladeshi SIM card,” Roy claimed.

-IANS

Tags
Bangladesh SIM CardsMeghalaya MLA
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.