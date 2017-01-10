Indigo to Ferry Coffins of NE People from Delhi to Their Native Place Free of Cost

In an effort to put an end to indelible pain on part of people from Northeast who have to face the death of their relatives in faraway Delhi, premier airline company Indigo has offered to ferry coffins of NE people from Delhi to their native place free of cost.

In past there were many incidences where people of Northeast who had died in Delhi were buried and cremated in Delhi without the presence of their relatives. Relatives back home in Northeast due to financial constrain mostly are not in a position to come to Delhi and take back the dead body to the native place.

Ferrying a body from Delhi to Northeast by air costs approximately 1 lakh. This apparently benevolent step by Indigo was possible when Joint Commissioner Delhi Police Robin Hibu who is also nodal officer of NE people and Indigo Chairman and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh sat across the table.