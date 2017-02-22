Thu, 23 Feb 2017

IndiGo to Transport Life-Saving Drugs to Manipur

February 22
21:30 2017
Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Tuesday said that it will deliver medical aid, including insulin, vaccines, serum and hormones, on a priority basis to Manipur.

According to the low-cost carrier, the initiative will help those affected by an 80-day-old highway blockade imposed by the Union Naga Council (UNC) on NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam) that serve as lifelines for the landlocked state of Manipur.

Under the initiative, IndiGo will deliver the medicines “free of cost” for a month. The airline will also help the state government in logistical support and facilitation of drugs and other supplies.

Last month, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked all airlines to transport life saving drugs on a priority basis to Manipur.

-IANS

