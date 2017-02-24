Fri, 24 Feb 2017

Insurgents Impose Curfew During Modi’s Visit to Manipur on Saturday

February 24
09:43 2017
The apex body of six insurgent groups in Manipur, the Coordinating Committee (Corcom) has imposed a curfew from 6 a.m. on Saturday. Corcom said that the curfew shall remain effective till Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Imphal after his electioneering.

Police said that security measures have been beefed up to ensure that there is no law and order problem during the one hour visit of the Prime Minister. The Corcom statement levels serious charges against the Indian government including driving a wedge between the communities who have been living in peace and harmony for generations.

Members of public are asked not to venture out during the curfew. However media and those in essential services will be exempt. The established insurgent groups in Manipur have always boycotted visits of the central dignitaries. Police said, “During such curfews people usually stayed indoors and did not stick out their necks.”

There was always a thin attendance in the public functions. There are also some stray violent incidents to drive the message home that the boycott call should not be taken lightly. Ruling Congress has been saying in election meetings that during his visit Modi should spell out the details the framework agreement New Delhi had signed with the NSCN(IM). Students and women activists have been demanding the disclosure of the details of the agreement.

-IANS

