Internet Services Resumes in Manipur

After 12 days of ban on internet in Manipur, the state government has finally decided to restore the mobile internet service from Friday.

On December 17, the District Magistrate of Imphal West district Robert Singh Kshetrimayum and Ningthoujam Geoffrey, the District Magistrate of Imphal East district of Manipur had ordered all telecom administrators to shut the Internet access to maintain law and order.

As indicated by Kshetrimayum, the internet might be used to spread rumours through the social network like Facebook, Whatsapp, Hike, Viber and others.” The shutdown was legitimised keeping in mind the end goal of keeping up peace”.

Chief secretary Dr J Suresh Babu had insinuated the Telecom Enforcement Resource Monitoring cell at Dimapur to shut down the internet in Manipur. Following the order, every internet service was halted from December 18 evening.

There has been a complete close down of internet in every single PDA except through wi-fi. Services like ticket booking, internet banking, installment of power bills, and long distance communication were affected. With the demonetisation the internet ban has added to the pressure in the trouble torn state.