IOA Apologises, Revokes Life President Posts to Kalmadi, Chautala

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has revoked the decision to appoint scam-tainted former chiefs Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents.

In a letter to the Ministry of Sports dated January 9, IOA President N. Ramachandran claimed that the national Olympic body has not passed any resolution to honour the controversial duo. “In the annual general meeting held in Chennai on 27.12 2016 at the fag end of the meeting a point was raised by a member stating that IOA should nominate 2 (two) Life Presidents,” Ramachandran said in the letter addressed to Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas.

“As no notice in writing was received (within) at least seven clear days as per the constituition clause VII (h) no resolution was put to vote and passed,” he said. Ramachandran said that members could make proposals in a meeting but if it did not meet the provisions of the constitution, it could not be assumed that the proposal had been approved and passed in the meeting.

“In the view of the above, since the proposal was not in accordance with the constitution, the inconvenience and embarrassment caused to the individuals concerned, members of IOA and to all is sincerely regretted,” Ramachandran said. The IOA’s decision to appoint Kalmadi and Chautala as life presidents had invited severe criticism from various quarters with the sports ministry issuing a show-cause notice before suspending the deemed recognition of the national Olympic body.

Following the suspension, the IOA has ceased to enjoy the privileges and prerogatives bestowed on it by the government as the National Olympic Committee (NOC). All government assistance, financial or otherwise, to the IOA has also been stopped. Kalmadi served as the IOA President from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the corruption scandal that cast a shadow on the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, but was later released on bail.

Chautala is a former chief of Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) and his term at the helm of the IOA was full of controversy. He also faced corruption charges.

-IANS