IPFT Launches Protest Demanding Separate State

Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), a tribal organization in Tripura on Wednesday launched a three-day in national capital protesting against the central government`s citizenship bill and demanding a separate state in Tripura.

Members of the IPFT a leading non-Left opposition party launched the demonstration at Jantar Mantar in the heart of Delhi.

“Around 350 IPFT members and supporters began the sit-in. It will continue until Friday evening,” IPFT President Narendra Chandra Debbarma told a media from Agartala.

Debbarma, who could not attend the agitation due to poor health, informed, “IPFT delegation is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajanath Singh.”

The IPFT, along with two other tribal based parties – The Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) and the National Conference of Tripura (NCT) – has formed the All Tripura Indigenous Regional Parties Forum (ATIRPF) to oppose the citizenship bill introduced by the Modi government.

The IPFT has been agitating for the creation of a separate state, carved out by upgrading the TTAADC areas. The TTAADC was formed in 1987 to protect and safeguard the political, economic and cultural interests of the tribals. The Council covers two thirds of Tripura`s 10,491 sq km area.