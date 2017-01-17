IRCTC Offers 6 Night & 7 Day Aastha Circuit Tourist Train from Guwahati

With an aim to make Northeast region a destination which is rich in cultural heritage and biodiversity, the Railways has announced the launch of Aastha Circuit Tourist Train from Guwahati.

The all-inclusive special dedicated tourist train will start on February 17, and would take travellers to a mix of popular pilgrimage destinations across the eastern part of the country at affordable rates. The train is in line with the Prime Minister’s focus on removing Northeast isolation through pro-active act east policy, a statement said on Monday.

For the first time, this type of special dedicated tourist train was being originated from NF Railway. This was a very unique concept where a dedicated tourist train would be originating from Guwahati. The tourist train would take the tourists to various religious destinations, covering Gangasagar, Kolkata – Sri Swamy Narayan Temple, Kalighat, Birla Temple, Puri Sri Jagannath Temple, Konark Temple, and Bhubaneswar Lingaraj Temple.

The tourist train would have various boarding stations enroute, such as Kamakhya, Alipur Duar, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda, New Farakka, Pakur, Rampurhat and Bolpur. The services would include all train travel by the special tourist train in Sleeper Class, all meals throughout the tour (veg meals), accommodations in dormitories / Dharamshalas, non-AC tourist buses for visiting places of interest, security guards on board in every coach, IRCTC officer as train superintendent along with on-board public address system for announcements.

The duration of the tour from Guwahati to Guwahati is six nights and seven days and at a very nominal cost of Rs 850 per person per day with applicable taxes. The per person cost for the entire trip is Rs 6,161. Tourists could book the same online from < www.irctctourism.com > or through registered e-ticket agents or from any office of IRCTC.

A similar fashioned tourist train was also being planned to run from other parts towards Assam and nearby areas, therefore giving a boost to the inbound tourism of Assam.

