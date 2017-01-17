Wed, 18 Jan 2017

ISI Hand Seen Behind Indore-Patna Express Train Derailment

January 17
22:15 2017
Pakistan’s ISI may be behind the derailment of the Indore-Patna Express train near Kanpur that claimed 140 lives and the failed attempt last year to blow up goods and passenger trains near Ghorasahan station in Bihar, police said on Tuesday.

East Champaran Superintendent of Police Jitendra Rana said Moti Paswan, one of three criminals arrested in the district recently, confessed during interrogation that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had planned the derailment of Indore-Patna Express in November last year.

Rana said police have also found evidence linking the three arrested criminals — Paswan, Umashankar Prasad and Mukesh Yadav — to ISI. An Intelligence Bureau team has already interrogated them, and the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) have been informed about their arrest.

“Paswan said he was involved in the train derailment, along with some others including Zubair and Ziaul, who have been arrested in Delhi. Paswan has already identified the two persons nabbed in Delhi,” Rana said.

The police officer informed that three persons have also been arrested from Nepal in this connection. “We have got information from Nepal police that the ISI had hired Brajkishore Giri — one of three criminals arrested there — to execute terror activities in India,” he said.

The ISI has been using Nepal as the base to implement its terror actions through Bihar using hired criminals, Rana added.

-IANS

