ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Ankur Mittal Wins Double Trap Gold

Extending his good form, Ankur Mittal clinched the gold medal at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in the double trap event, pipping his Australian rival James Willet in the final in a world record equalling effort.

M

ittal had settled for a silver at the recent International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in New Delhi, where Willet had won the gold. Mittal ended with 75 points out of possible 80 in the six-man final to win India’s first medal in the competition while Willet managed 73.

Ankur shot strong throughout the day, ending second in qualification with a score of 138 out of a possible 150. He also got the better off Chinas Ying Qi 6-5 in a shoot-off to decide second and third spots after both had finished their qualifying rounds on the same score.

In the ensuing 80-targets final round, Ankur missed a total of five targets, including just two in his last 40 to equal the World Record and finish on top with a score of 75. His nemesis in New Delhi, Willet missed seven targets while the Chinese Ying won bronze, shooting a score of 52, before being eliminated after 60 targets.

Medal events now remain in the Mens and Womens Skeet shooting disciplines, scheduled to be held over the weekend.

Rashmee Rathore will be India’s sole competitor in the Womens Skeet while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Man Singh and Amrinder Cheema will carry India’s hopes in the Mens Skeet.

-PTI