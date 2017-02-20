It’s Time for the People of Manipur to Throw out Congress Government, Says Arunachal CM

Manipur needs a BJP Government for making the benefits of all welfare schemes and development projects accessible to all sections of people including those at the grassroots level; this was stated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Further pointing Congress a spent force the Arunachal Pradesh CM said, “The general concept of the Northeastern people that Congress is better than other political parties is misplaced.”

He went on to claim that no other Union government has taken up or implemented so many development projects and welfare schemes as done by the incumbent BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khandu also revealed that he joined BJP at the suggestion of the people of his state, “All the Northeastern states have abundant natural resources and Manipur is known all over the world for its rich culture and vibrant sporting tradition. Yet, a large number of educated Manipuri youth remain unemployed.” He further added that law and order is a state subject, not a responsibility of the Centre.

“Congress party has been in power for the past 15 years which is quite a long time. Now, it’s time for the people of Manipur to throw out the Congress Government,” he stressed, adding, “The UPA government’s Look East Policy has been renamed as Act East Policy because the BJP Government is more interested in translating the ambitious policy into action rather than wasting time in mere rhetoric.”