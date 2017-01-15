JACWR to Withdraw SLP in Supreme Court After Nagaland ULBs Poll

The Joint Action Committee on Women Reservation (JACWR) has, in principle, agreed to withdraw the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by it in the Supreme Court.

A press release from the JACWR Convenor Abeiu Meru and Co-Convenor Dr. Rosemary Dzuvichu stated on Saturday that the decision of the Nagaland State Government to hold elections with reservation for women has made the case filed in the Supreme Court “infructuous” or fruitless.

So, “to reciprocate the gesture” of the State Government and “to allay the fears of tribal organisations that the case filed by us in the Supreme Court would infringe on Article 371 A of the Constitution of India,” the JACWR has agreed to the “appeal of the Chief Minister” made to JACWR members at an emergency meeting at his residence at Dimapur today to “withdraw the SLP filed by us in the Supreme Court, provided the ongoing process of elections to the ULBs could be completed as notified by the State Government.”

The Committee once again expressed pain at the course of events that have succeeded the announcement of polls to the ULBs in Nagaland State with 33% seats reserved for women. It reiterated that Article 243 T with reservations for women, and as enacted in 2006 by the State Assembly in the 1st Amendment to the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2001, does not infringe on Article 371 A or go against the customary and social practices of the Nagas since towns and municipalities are not traditional concepts or institutions for the Naga people.

The JACWR also appealed to all tribe based organisations to “desist from using threats and intimidations to banish, expel, excommunicate anyone, and to let the due process of elections to the ULBs be allowed to be completely without any untoward incident or ill feeling.”

-Morung Express