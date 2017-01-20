Jallikattu Protests Continue, Tamil Stars Gather for Fast

Massive protests across Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu, the bull taming sport, intensified on Friday with traders downing their shutters, taxi, auto-rickshaw and truck operators staying off the roads.

The DMK party has announced to hold protests on rail tracks which prompted the Southern Railway to cancel four trains and partial operation of few others. State government employees have decided to take out a procession while the central government and public sector organisations functioned.

The bank unions have extended their support to the protests. The movie industry has cancelled shooting and theatre halls would remain closed on Friday. In some districts schools were also closed.

Thousands of youth sat through Thursday night in Chennai’s Marina beach hoping for some good news from Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam who expected to arrive here on Friday from Delhi following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per available indications the state government is expected to come out with a law allowing conduct of Jallikattu.

Actors such as Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan were among the first to gather for day-long fast organized by Nadigar Sangam – the South Indian Artistes Association – to express solidarity with youngsters protesting against the ban on Jallikattu. Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and double Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman were also expected to attend.

“It would be a silent protest. Nobody will speak a word as they don’t want the spotlight to shift on them from youngsters at Marina beach. The fast will continue till 5 pm in the evening,” a source from Nadigar Sangam told IANS.

The Tamil film fraternity has actively expressed its support in favour of Jallikattu. Actor Jayam Ravi, who participated in the protest on Thursday at the Marina Beach, tweeted: “I felt immense pride to be a part of a revolutionary movement last night at Marina. The atmosphere was electrifying and inspiring.”

He further wrote: “To be honest, I intended to stay for half hour as I had to travel back to Tirupati to resume work today, but stayed back for hours out of sheer awe and admiration for the youth of my land.

Support in favour of Jallikattu has also come from neighboring industries. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted: “Jallikattu is the spirit of Tamil Nadu – bold and fearless. Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in.”

He went on to say he admires the “way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture.” On Friday, all theatres across Tamil Nadu remain closed in support of the movement. “Theatres will only function after 6 p.m. They will remain shut the entire day as it’s important that all of us participate and support the cause,” a member of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owner Association said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday said the state government would promulgate an ordinance to conduct Jallikattu.

Speaking to reporters, Panneerselvam said he had detailed discussions with constitutional experts on the matter. The Chief Minister said the state government will amend some provisions in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The amendment was drafted on Thursday and sent to the central government on Friday morning. The ordinance would then be forwarded to President Pranab Mukherjee. After the President’s approval, the ordinance would be sent to Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

Once the Governor approves it, the ordinance would be promulgated following which Jallikattu can be held in the state. The Chief Minister has urged the demonstrators to withdraw their protests. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday and urged him to promulgate the ordinance. While Modi assured support to the state government’s steps, he skirted the main demand citing the matter as sub-judice.

“The ban imposed on Jallikattu by the Supreme Court came up for discussion. While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is presently sub-judice,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday. “The Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state Government,” it added.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu, saying that bulls cannot be used as performing animals including bullock-cart races. Since then, people have been urging the central government to take steps to allow the sport. The common complaint among the protest leaders was that the Supreme Court had insulted Tamil culture by disallowing the traditional sport observed during the harvest festival of Pongal.

In Tamil Nadu, the protests began on Tuesday morning following the arrest of protesters in Madurai district’s Alanganallur town, well known for conducting the sport. In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the animal’s hump for a stipulated distance or for a minimum of three jumps by the bull. In Madurai large number of youth are continuing their protest in support of the state’s ancient sport.

