Jamatia Hoda to Stage Demonstration Demanding Codification of Customary Laws in Tripura

Codification of tribal customary laws are emerging as a major issue in Tripura as the Jamatia Hoda— the highest body of the second largest tribal clan of the state has given a call for a massive demonstration in front of the head quarter of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council at Khumulung on Friday.

Rampada Jamatia, a senior leader of the community and former secretary of the Jamatia Hoda said “People from different parts of the state will gather at Khumlung at 11 am and then they will submit a memorandum to the Chief Executive Member of the TTAADC Radha Charan Debbarma.”

He informed over 10,000 people across the state will participate in the demonstration. “We have invited all the other 19 janajati clans like Debarma, Reang, Tripura, Koloi, Murasing etc to participate in the demonstration. “

Jamatia Hoda, four hundred year old highest body of the Jamatias is demanding for last two decades for codification of the customary laws being practised in the society for centuries. It is learnt that the TTAADC has also took an initiative to pass a resolution to give effect to the codification of Jamatia customary laws on September 7, 2016 but they had to refrain from it in the last moment due to interference of the tribal welfare minister Naresh Jamatia.

It is learnt that Naresh Jamatia prevented the TTAADC as it will empower the Jamatia Hoda and the party’s dictates may turn redundant. The proposed demonstration on December 30 is mainly to protest against Naresh Jamatia’s interference.