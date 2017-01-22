Sun, 22 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Japanese Envoy Calls on Assam CM; Discusses Trade

Japanese Envoy Calls on Assam CM; Discusses Trade
January 22
10:30 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Japan’s Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu on saturday called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed investment opportunities, people-to- people exchanges and connectivity among other issues.

Sonowal presented a spectrum of potential for Japanese investment and pointed out that the ‘land of rising sun’ can invest in the state’s organic sector, power distribution and transmission sector by teaming up with the state government, according to a statement.

“Giving a brief overview of the areas in which Japan and Assam can build robust relations, Sonowal said that in dredging of Brahmaputra and setting up of skill development centres, Assam and Japan can team up,” it said. The Chief Minister also underscored frequent interactive programmes in the fields of academics, cultural and sports exchanges, to which Hiramatsu assured positively.

The Japanese ambassador expressed keen interest to boost ties with Assam by assuring investments in organic sectors like tea, agriculture, horticulture, tourism, food processing and facilitating frequent student exchange programmes. Hiramatsu invited Sonowal to Japan, to which the Chief Minister responded positively.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.