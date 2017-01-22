Japanese Envoy Calls on Assam CM; Discusses Trade

Japan’s Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu on saturday called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed investment opportunities, people-to- people exchanges and connectivity among other issues.

Sonowal presented a spectrum of potential for Japanese investment and pointed out that the ‘land of rising sun’ can invest in the state’s organic sector, power distribution and transmission sector by teaming up with the state government, according to a statement.

“Giving a brief overview of the areas in which Japan and Assam can build robust relations, Sonowal said that in dredging of Brahmaputra and setting up of skill development centres, Assam and Japan can team up,” it said. The Chief Minister also underscored frequent interactive programmes in the fields of academics, cultural and sports exchanges, to which Hiramatsu assured positively.

The Japanese ambassador expressed keen interest to boost ties with Assam by assuring investments in organic sectors like tea, agriculture, horticulture, tourism, food processing and facilitating frequent student exchange programmes. Hiramatsu invited Sonowal to Japan, to which the Chief Minister responded positively.

-PTI