JCC Threatens to Call Indefinite Bandh in Nagaland

A Joint Coordination Committee of Naga organisations has threatened an indefinite bandh in Nagaland if the state government fails to postpone the February 1 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls by January 26.

Opposing 33 per cent quota for women, the JCC consisting of Naga Council Dimapur, Central Nagaland Tribes Council and other tribal bodies has been demanding postponement of the ULB elections. The JCC made the demand in a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister after holding a rally at Dimapur on Monday.

The committee said the civil societies do not have any intention to suppress women’s rights but “we oppose the divisive policy of the government to suppress the wishes and rights of the Nagas in general”. If the state government failed to appreciate the appeal of the people and postpone the election by January 26, they would be compelled to call for indefinite bandh in entire Nagaland, for which the government shall be fully held responsible, the JCC said.

The ULB election in Nagaland, slated for February 1, have brought the tribal organisations at loggerheads with the state government on the issue of 33 per cent reservation to women. These organisations are claiming that it infringed on the special rights guaranteed under Article 371A of the Constitution.

Naga Mothers Association was fighting in the Supreme Court for 33 per cent women reservation in ULBs. Elections to the state ULBs have been pending for several years as the tenure of the first municipal bodies came to an end between December 2009 and March 2010.

-PTI