JCC to Intensify Bandh in Nagaland

February 11
15:11 2017
The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has decided to intensify the ongoing bandh for an indefinite period from Monday since Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang refused to step down as demanded.

Nagaland Tribes Action Committee Kohima and JCC had set a three-day deadline on February 8 for the chief minister to step down on ‘moral grounds’ for the present turmoil in the state.

Meanwhile, JCC has decried the statements made by Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and Home Minister Y Patton that it has accepted the proposal of the holding Urban Local Bodies (ULB) election with 33 per cent women reservation.

The turmoil has been triggered by the state government decision to hold ULB elections with 33 per cent reservation for women candidate.

TR Zeliang
