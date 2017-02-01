Acharya Requests Abraham to Highlight Other Potentials of Arunachal

Bollywood star John Abraham and brand ambassador of Arunachal Tourism on Wednesday met Governor PB Acharya and discussed steps to popularise state’s tourism in the national and international circuits.

Sharing his vast experience in the state since 1965 with Abraham, the Governor advised him to take Arunachal Tourism to the countrymen and the world at large.

“It is one of the most beautiful regions with pristine environment and wonderful people,” said Acharya. The Governor suggested that while respecting the tribal sentiments and tradition, the homestays must be promoted in right approach and at reasonable cost.

Referring to Saudi Arabia, which is rich in the world because of petroleum, Acharya stated, “Arunachal Pradesh can be the richest state of the country due to hydropower reserve.”

He urged Abraham to highlight the other potentials of the state as the brand ambassador. “Even a working knowledge of local dialects would bring the hearts together.”

“Our universities should open a department or a chair for the ‘NAMASTE’ (Nagaland Arunachal Pradesh-Manipur- Meghalaya-Mizoram-Assam-Sikkim-Tripura-East) NE region dialects for emotional integration,” Acharya pointed.

Jayabalan, Abraham’s partner of Northeast United Football Club and his manager were also present on the occasion.