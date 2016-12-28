Jual Oram Promises Arunachal About Hiking Annual Allocation

Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram has assured Arunachal Pradesh about hiking the annual allocation of his ministry to the state.

Oram gave this assurance to states Women and Child Development Parliamentary Secretary Gojen Gadi, who accompanied with Union MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju called on the Union minister at New Delhi on Tuesday.

Pointing out that Arunachal is one of the poorest states with under-developed rural areas inhabited by scheduled tribes, Gadi justified his demand by saying that the state having no economic generation source solely depends on the Centre for various development.

Gadi on Wednesday informed he told the minister that the land-locked state had 21 districts, mostly located along remote border areas, while most of the schools having 100 per cent tribal students have been running without hostels resulting in miseries for the students during rainy days.

“Immediate construction of hostels is essential for the tribal students to be on par with their mainstream counterparts,” Gadi mentioned with the union minister agreeing to increase allocation to meet the basic requirements of the state.