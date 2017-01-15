Juiced Up!

December Edition, NET Bureau, Statewide Meghalaya, Saidul Khan

In an innovative and ingenious attempt to make best use of untapped raw materials, the villagers of Rangmangre in West Garo Hills have come up with their own fruit juice brand called Chengga. This ‘Made in Northeast’ endeavour has also helped to bring about a change in the lives of the villagers.

Non-packaged fruit juices are already popular in India, but recently packaged juice market has witnessed a huge growth. Indians have started preferring juices over carbonated drinks. At a time when a number of companies are trying to capture the untapped market in India by introducing different variants of fruit juices, people of a remote village in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills have banked on the rich fruit diversity of the area to come up with their own brand of fruit juice – Chengga.

Different varieties of juices are made from the wide range of seasonal fruits and wild berries available in the hills – from strawberry and pineapple to gooseberry and mulberry. Chengga has gone on to become an increasingly popular brand in Garo Hills and parts of Meghalaya, thanks to the villagers of Rangmangre under Gambegre development block who conceptualized the idea of producing the juice in 2010. The village, about 50 km from Tura, along Indo-Bangladesh border has 55 households. It is a project village under Ministry of DoNER’s North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project for Upland Areas (NERCOMP).

The idea was propagated by a member of a local body Rozillar M Marak for production of the juice. “We have vast area under orange and pineapple cultivation. We felt that if we could start processing juices, it will be viable and mooted the idea to NERCOMP. They provided us the technical assistance and we started the juice processing unit,” said Marak.

It is a small unit run by a local body known as Natural Resource Management Group (NaRM-G) and women self help group (SHG) in the village. The unit produces about 1500 litres of juice every month. “In different seasons, we produce different varieties. The juices are made from available fruits in the village. We also produce juice out of wild berries, like mulberry,” he added.

Marak said that juice of Indian gooseberries is a hot favorite in the market, as it has medicinal value. “Over the years, we have been able to reach out to almost all markets of Garo hills,” he quipped.

The NaRM-G of Rangmangre manages a sustained income by selling the juices in the local market. A 500 ml bottle of juice is priced at Rs 100 in the local market. Though the management of the juice production is handled by NaRM-G, the women SHGs makes an extra income by selling the juice. “We get Rs 20 as commission on sale of each bottle,” said a member of women SHG.

The juice-processing unit has given the villagers a reason to smile. It is their sheer willingness, which has given them a space of its own. Their brand is also being promoted and marketed by NERCORMP as ‘Neat Chengga Juice’, which is now going beyond Garo Hills. “We are highly motivated by their activities and have decided to further assist them in marketing and promotion of the juice,” said Jennifer Khumlo, an official from NERCORMP.

According to a market survey on fruit juices, the domestic players are competing well with the multinational companies. Entry of smaller brands is a very good sign for the overall juice market in India. Northeast India has big potential in terms of raw material for fruit juices, and if farmers in Meghalaya are encouraged to grow more fruits, the region can emerge as a potential hub for export of fruit juices to neighbouring countries.