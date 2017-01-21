Sat, 21 Jan 2017

Junior Engineer Allegedly Made to Apologies by Touching MLA’s Feet in Assam

Junior Engineer Allegedly Made to Apologies by Touching MLA's Feet in Assam
January 21
2017
A Junior Engineer in Nagaon district of Assam was allegedly made to apologies by touching the feet of a BJP MLA for removing the legislator’s car blocking the road to the office.

“The action recorded in camera of a local news channels and in front of eye witnesses showed Jayanta Das, Junior Engineer of Kothiatoli Development Block in Nagaon district touching Raha constituency MLA Dimbeswar Das’ feet in the Block Development Office (BDO),” an official said.

“The MLA had gone on a sudden inspection of the office on Thursday and the Junior engineer on duty, finding Das’ car blocking the road to the office, got it removed from there,” sources added.

This angered Das’ supporters and they reported the matter to him, they said. The BJP MLA was seen in the video-clip scolding the engineer, who then touched Das’ feet in apology. Das, however, denied before the media later that the JE touched his feet in apology.

