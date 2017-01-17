Tue, 17 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Karang in Manipur Becomes India’s First Cashless Island

Karang in Manipur Becomes India’s First Cashless Island
January 17
13:12 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Karang, an island in Manipur’s Loktak lake has become the country’s first cashless island. Announced by the ministry of electronics and information technology under its Digital India programme as the first cashless island, deputy commissioner M Harekrishna of Bishnupur district said the island fulfilled the Centre’s necessary criteria.

Karang island is located in the middle of Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. The campaign for cashless economy in the island was held from January 9 to 12. Karang Island Boat Association and Panthoibi Khoyol Standard Association extended help in holding campaigns on cashless transactions.

“People here took pledge to contribute to the government’s vision of creating a cashless gram panchayat as no banking service is available in the Island,” said district manager Prasant Oinam of common service centre in Bishnupur who initiated the programme. “Now, most of the Karang families opt for cashless transactions. So far, 400 beneficiaries, 16 merchants, including six motor boat service providers, have registered themselves. We will be providing a card swipe machine within this month so that the island families can become 100 percent cashless society,” Prasant added.

Tags
KarangKarang Island
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.