Karnataka CM, Rijiju Condemn Attack on Arunachal Student in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah on Monday condemned the attack on arunachal student and dubbed it as ‘shocking’. “Attack on student from Arunachal is shocking. Police has taken prompt action and the perpetrator has been arrested,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Expressing grave concern over the recent incident in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where a student from north-east was thrashed by his landlord, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju earlier in the day said such incidents in the country are very saddening especially at a time when we talk about the safety of Indians abroad.

“My office is pursuing this case. When we are talking of the safety of Indians abroad such incidents in our own country are very saddening,” he tweeted. Higio Guntey, who was allegedly beaten and forced to lick his house owner’s shoes on March 6, on Monday filed an FIR and stated that the police should take strict action for this inhuman act.

“Why can’t the domestic violence act be implemented upon him for using such derogative words on me and my parents? We three boys who were staying together were tortured on March 6 and I’m going to file a second FIR copy against the landlord today,” said Guntey.

He also asserted that he was beaten and forced to lick his house owner’s boots. “I used water for just five minutes and apologized to the house owner for the same. He started beating me and humiliated by forcing me to lick his boots,” he added. The victim’s father stated that he has trust on the police and added the culprit would be brought to task.

“What happened to him was inhuman, I have trust in the police and I hope the culprit won’t be spared. He is a very soft spoken person and complaints about him are so not obvious. The landlord also abused us badly and we are going to take legal action on him. I have sent my son to study here, not to get beaten by people,” he said.

Higio Guntey is completing his fourth-semester from Christ University. The house owner has been identified as Hemanth Kumar, who was in an inebriated condition at the time of incident.

