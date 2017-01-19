Thu, 19 Jan 2017

Kashmir Assembly Seeks Return of Migrant Pandits

January 19
17:50 2017
Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution, seeking the return of hundreds and thousands of Kashmiri Hindus who migrated from the Valley at the beginning of a separatist war in the late 1980s.

Leader of Opposition Omar Abdullah demanded that a resolution should be passed by the assembly to make possible the return of Kashmiri Pandits, who are living in Jammu and other Indian states.

Speaker Kavinder Gupta agreed with the suggestion from the National Conference leader, saying conducive conditions should be created before these families return to the valley.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Abdul Rehman Veeri moved the resolution, which was passed unanimously. Independent MLA Engineer Rashid abstained from the vote. The mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits started from the Valley in early 1989 when armed insurgency began in the state.

-IANS

This may take a second or two.