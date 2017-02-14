Kashmir Gunfights Leave Three Soldiers, Four Militants Dead

Three soldiers and four militants were killed in the Kashmir valley on Tuesday in gunfights — the third in less than 48 hours, officials said.

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia told IANS. Three weapons were recovered after the shootout, in which an army soldier sustained injuries, Kalia said.

Earlier in the day, three soldiers and a militant were killed and eight others injured in a gunfight between the security forces and militants in Bandipora district. The incident took place when security forces launched a search operation in Parraypora village after receiving information about holed-up militants.

Eight people, including seven security men and a civilian, were injured during the gunfight in the village located in Hajin area. The gunfight has ended, police said. The slain militants identity was being established. The three soldiers killed in the gunfight belonged to the 13 Rashtriya Rifles.

The Kupwara gunfight was the third in less than 48 hours. On February 12 two soldiers, four militants and two civilians were killed in a gunfight in southern Kulgam district. The incident triggered clashes between civilians and security forces, leaving around two dozen people injured.

-IANS