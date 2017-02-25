Kejriwal Calls Delhi Police ‘Agent’ of BJP over Ramjas Violence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed Delhi Police for showing alleged laxity in handling the clashes at Delhi University’s Ramjas College and alleged that the police force has turned into an “agent” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We strongly criticise the manner in which the Delhi Police has become an agent of the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) and the BJP,” Kejriwal told reporters. He said that police’s duty is to protect the citizens and not allow ABVP “goons” to indulge in violence.

“We strongly condemn violence in Delhi University and hope that Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), whose responsibility is to maintain law and order in Delhi as police reports to him, will punish the culprits,” Kejriwal said. He also appealed to Modi to not act as a “BJP worker” and perform his duty in an impartial way.

“The Delhi Police reports to the Prime Minister. He is not the Prime Minister of the BJP only but of all people, including me, and he should perform his duty,” the AAP convener said.

The clashes were triggered on Wednesday over an invitation to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid, who was jailed last year over sedition charges, for a literary seminar at Ramjas College. Delhi Police on Thursday suspended three policemen on charges of assaulting some students and journalists during a clash between two student groups at Ramjas College.

