Kejriwal Slams Modi After ATM Dispenses Fake Notes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after fake 2,000 rupee notes were allegedly dispensed by an ATM in Delhi.

“A Prime Minister who can’t even print notes properly; how can he run the country? He has reduced the whole nation into a laughing stock,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.

Kejriwal’s tweet after media reports said a State Bank of India ATM in Sangam Vihar in south Delhi dispensed fake Rs 2,000 notes, with “Children Bank of India” printed in place of Reserve Bank of India.

According to reports, a customer care executive at a call centre, who has been identified as Rohit, withdrew Rs 8000 on February 6. On examining them, he noticed several unusual features.

On receiving the complaint, a constable accompanied the complainant to the ATM, and withdrew a Rs 2000 note himself. That too, turned out to be fake, said the report. Police said they are yet to identify the people responsible for the forgery, said the report.