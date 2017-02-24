Kerala: Moral Policing Victim Kills Self

A 22-year-old man, who was allegedly subjected to moral policing by a group of men, was found hanging near his house in Attappady in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Aneesh and his girlfriend were harassed by the men on Azheekkal beach in Kollam district on Valentine’s Day.

ANI reported that Aneesh’s girlfriend moved to a secluded area of the beach to relieve herself as there were no toilets where the group of men allegedly tried to molest her. After she shouted out, Aneesh rushed to the spot only to be accused of indecency.

The men even clicked their photographs and posted them on social media.

Aneesh, who worked as a volunteer in an e-literacy programme in Kollam, has allegedly left a suicide note saying he was upset after the incident. His friends and relatives also claimed that he was stressed.

Police arrested five people in connection with the case. They said all the accused will now be charged with abetting of suicide and that Aneesh’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Friday.

On Tuesday, a young couple from the state went live on Facebook after two women police personnel allegedly tried to moral police them over their “indecent” behaviour. The youngsters, who are not married, were questioned by police while inside the Museum Park in Thiruvananthapuram, for sitting “indecently”.

Later, the couple was taken to the nearby police station and questioned by senior officers. They were charged with creating nuisance in public and set free on bail after furnishing relevant documents. Soon after their release, they made another post.

DGP Loknath Behra has ordered a probe into the incident. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the police to take strict action against offenders in the wake of growing moral policing incidents.

HT