Wed, 01 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Kerala MP E. Ahamed Dies at RML After Cardiac Arrest in Parliament

Kerala MP E. Ahamed Dies at RML After Cardiac Arrest in Parliament
February 01
11:19 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Senior Kerala MP, E. Ahamed, who on Tuesday suffered a heart attack and collapsed in Parliament’s Central Hall, died after undergoing treatment at the city-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, sources confirmed.

“Ahamed died despite being tried to revive. He was on life support system since Tuesday evening,” sources told IANS. Ahamed, a former Minister in the UPA government and a longtime IUML MP from Kerala, was admitted to RML after he fell unconscious in Parliament’s Central Hall during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address.

The 78-year-old Ahamed has served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA government and has been a Lok Sabha member from Malappuram in Kerala since 1991. Immediately after the news of Ahamed’s death spread among the political class, many of the leaders including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Congress leader and parliamentarian K.C. Venugopal visited the hospital post midnight.

Ahamed was initially admitted to the emergency department of RML. However, as he showed no signs of revival, doctors attempted to revive him by putting him on the life support system after shifting him to the trauma centre of the hospital.

A team of three doctors, consisting head of cardiology Neeraj Pandit, head of anaesthesia Rajesh Sood and In-charge of Nursing facility R.S. Tonk, has been constituted to monitor Ahamed’s condition.

-IANS

Tags
E. AhamedKerala MP
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.