Keralite IS Militant Killed in Afghanistan Drone Attack

February 26
20:55 2017
Hafeesudin, one of the 21 Keralites reported to have joined the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan, has been killed in a drone attack, his relative said on Sunday.

Rehman told the media here that he had received a message via a social media app from another relative Ashfaq, who is also in Afghanistan, that Hafeesuddin, 26, died in the drone attack on Saturday.

He said Ashfaq also said that Hafeesuddin’s last rites had been held, adding that he had also informed local police of the message, and they, in turn, informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had told the assembly last July that 21 persons, including children, had left the state for Afghanistan to join the IS. Out of these, 17 were from Kasaragod district while four belonged from Palakkad district.

-IANS

