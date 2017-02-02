Fri, 03 Feb 2017

Khandu Approves 10 New Posts for APPSC

February 02
17:47 2017
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday approved creation of 10 new posts for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), days after APPSC chairman Tajom Taloh requested the state government for additional human resource to strengthen the commission.

Khandu approved creation of 10 posts in group A, B and C categories of APPSC. With this the commission hopes to expedite administration activities in a time bound and hassle free manner and bring about absolute transparency in its approach. The commission shall also take over recruitment of subordinate staff appointment (group B and below) in the coming days. This was decided in a meeting held on January 27 where delimitation rules under the APPSC were amended

