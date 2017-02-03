Fri, 03 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Kim Gangte New BJP Manipur Pradesh Chief

Kim Gangte New BJP Manipur Pradesh Chief
February 03
17:21 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Former parliamentarian Kim Gangte has been appointed as the spokesperson of BJP Manipur Pradesh today afternoon.

According to Gangte, she will not be contesting the elections adding she has been given the additional designation of in-charge of hill areas in the poll-bound state.

Gangte, the first woman parliamentarian of the Northeastern region, recently joined BJP after leaving Manipur Pradesh Trinamool Congress Committee.

The appointment of Gangte comes in the backdrop of the 3-month long economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) along the lifeline of the state which has been protesting the creation of seven districts by bifurcating earlier districts in the Indian border state.

UNC recently announced its decision to picket government offices, if its president Gaidon Pamei and associate Stephen Lamkang are not released unconditionally, but gave its nod for attending the tripartite talks scheduled today in Delhi.

The two, along with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Suresh Babu, commissioner (IPR & Works) K Radhakar left Imphal to attend the talks with the Centre in order to chart out a way to bring an end to the ongoing blockade and with the purpose to conduct free and fair elections in early March.

Tags
Kim Gangte
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.