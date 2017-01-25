Kiren Rijiju Pledges to Clear Every Scheme Pending in Delhi

Union Minister of state for Home Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday stated that the Northeastern region is a priority area for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the audience at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Integrated Check Post at Dawki on Tuesday, Rijiju said, “The Northeast with 98% of its boundaries with foreign countries can no longer be a frontier of isolation. Wherever we are we have to make the areas prosperous.”

He further shared it is sad that the economic development of the region has remained slow. We need to look for the reasons for this slow pace of development.

Referring to the armed outfits in the region, the Union Minister said, “Northeast has to be peaceful in order to develop.”

“By taking up arms as a sign of protest we are doing a great disservice to ourselves. We have democratic means to fight on issues and need not take the path of violence,” he stressed.

Stating that he is committed to helping the region, Rijiju said, “I will take charge of every scheme pending in Delhi if the state governments work in tandem with me. The road to Dawki and the one leading to the ICP are dilapidated. I assure you I will take up the matter with the state government and the NHAI and the roads and mobile connectivity will be improved.”