Kokborok Language Needs Greater Space and Acceptability, Says Tripura MP

Indigenous Kokborok language in Tripura needs greater space and higher acceptability not only for survival as a language but also for flourishing, this was opined by east Tripura MP Jiten Chowdhury.

“Over the years Kokborok has developed a great bulk of rich literature in all varieties and not only indigenous people but also small sections of other people living in the state close to indigenous society and culture can also speak and write the language,” said Jiten Chowdhury, adding, “This is the time to give a major boost to the language. He was speaking in the inaugural programme of the Tripura Ekalavya Ashram Residential Educational Employees Associations conference.

Stressing on the need for quality education Chowdhury stated the current world of internet and super technology is highly competitive “It is only with quality education that you can shine in life in order to achieve this, teachers must also play a very constructive role while students must be serious.

He also pointed out the importance of high quality technical education and education on science and technology. “I call upon all students and teachers of Ekalavya institutions across the state to put in best efforts for the sake of proper and exemplary education; the non-teaching staff also have a role to play in this regard.”