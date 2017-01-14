KSU Threatens to Return to Demand for ILP

The Khasi Students Union (KSU) has demanded the Meghalaya state government to fast track the implementation of the comprehensive mechanism to tackle influx and illegal immigration into the state, failing which it will be left with no option but to return to its original demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

The union also reiterated its firm stand against any move to mine uranium in any parts of the state and implementation of railway projects without effective laws in place even as it announced that the election of the new body, which is scheduled to be held on February 11.

The decision was taken at the General Executive Council (GEC) meeting held here in the city on Friday and attended by its presidents and secretaries heading the different units and circles across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region of the state. “We have unanimously decided to demand the state government to ensure that the entry/exit points identified under the phase-I are set up and make functional immediately within this year,” KSU chief Daniel Khyriem informed after the meeting.

A total of 22 locations (in Khasi-Jaintia and Garo Hills) have been identified for the setting up of entry/exit points under the phase I for implementation of the comprehensive mechanism to deal with issue related to influx and illegal immigration into the state.

Citing that the delay was due to the new land acquisition act passed by the Centre, Khyriem however said, “The new act has mandated that the completion of Social Impact Assessment (SIA) is within one year but we are demanding that the process should be completed within two months.”

Maintaining that they have never abandoned the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state, the KSU chief warned, “If the state government fails to implement the comprehensive mechanism as expected by us, we would have no other way but to demand for ILP.”

Recalling the 2013-ILP agitations, Khyriem said, “That time the state government stated that it cannot implement the ILP and decided to seek our views and suggestions, which we did.” He added to this by saying, “Now we will leave it to the wisdom of the state government.”

Reiterating that the state government should speed up the implementation process of anti-influx mechanism, he said the meeting also resolved to demand setting up of district task force (DTF) in all districts of the state as mandated by the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016.

He further stated that the union’s stand against railway projects in Meghalaya will continue till the state government is willing to put in place effective laws and mechanisms to ensure the interest of the indigenous people is protected and safeguarded. On uranium related issues, the KSU also demanded the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to speed up implementation of the Rs 20 crore funds it has earmarked for repairing of the existing single-lane roads in South West Khasi Hills District.

“We will continue to strongly oppose any form and attempt to mine uranium in any parts of the state. We expect the KHADC to fulfill what it has promised the NGOs (anti-uranium groups) during the protest against two-lane road projects which are to facilitate uranium mining,” he said.

Asked, Khyriem said that the union would also seek clarification from the KHADC chief PN Syiem on reports quoting him stating that the funds have been diverted for enhancing the shares of the MDCs from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. “If it is true I feel that such decision on the part of the Council is wrong,” he added.

Further, the KSU also announced that the election of its new body for the term from 2017 to 2020 will be held at Dinam Hall, Jaiaw on February 11. Former leaders of the Union Danny Khyriem and Samuel B Jyrwa have been appointed as chairman and secretary respectively of the election committee, Khyriem said.

Meanwhile, the union also expressed its strong protest against the rising crimes against women and children in the state. “We condemned such incidents and demanded that perpetrators which also include lawmakers should be punished as per law to ensure that it act as a deterrent for others,” he stated.

-Meghalaya Times