Expressing sadness that there is too much ‘ism’ in Naga society, Nagaland State Chief Minister, Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu on Saturday stressed on the need to build a strong, united and prosperous Nagaland.

Also stressing on the need to do away with selfishness, he said a time has come to reason together and focus on the common good. He expressed concern that the present society is witnessing meager interactions among the people due to selfish attitudes. The CM maintained that frequent interaction is the need of the hour to address various issues confronting the state.

Addressing the Angami Sekrenyi festival at Kisama, Dr. Liezietsu called upon the Angami leaders to come together and chalk out an appropriate mechanism to address the confronting issues in the state. Dr. Liezietsu said that Sekrenyi is the premier festival of Angamis during which the vibrant culture and traditions practiced by forefathers are showcased and remembered in a significant way.

Stressing on the importance of upholding one’s identity, Dr. Liezietsu said language is the most important component to keep alive one’s identity. In this, he urged responsible citizens to propagate the importance of mother tongue to their children and younger generation so as to preserve and promote one’s identity.

Dr. Liezietsu, who is also the president of Ura Academy, stressed on the need to carry forward the promotion of the Tenyidie language. He informed that Tenyidie has been introduced in Nagaland University 20 years ago. It has produced more than 100 MAs in Tenyidie so far, adding that 2 persons have already completed Ph.D in Tenyidie and eight more are pursuing it.

With such development, he was optimistic that Tenyidie would continue to grow and gain its popularity far and near. He emphasized that Tenyidie must also be taught in other places like Peren, Tseminyu, Meluri and Senapati. The Chief Minister meanwhile challenged the gathering to uphold and put into practice the good traditional values of trustworthiness and at the same time develop better understanding and maintain peace and tranquility with fellow beings.

Earlier, Angami Public Organisation (APO) President, Dr. Vilhousa Seleyi shared Sekrenyi greetings. Angami Youth Organization (AYO) President, Neinguvotuo Krose chaired the programme while Angamimiapfii Mechii Krotho (AMK) President, Ruokuoheü Miachie-o proposed vote of thanks. Rev. Fr. Alex Vizo Parish Priest SFS, Kohima invoked God’s blessings.

