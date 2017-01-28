Law Will Take Its Own Course Against Shanmuganathan: Meghalaya Governor

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who took additional charge as Governor of Meghalaya on Saturday said the law will take its own course on the alleged “inappropriate behaviour” of his predecessor V. Shanmuganathan.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said that his government was communicating with the central government on the controversy in the Shillong Raj Bhavan. Purohit was given the additional charge after Shanmuganathan, who was holding additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh, resigned on Thursday night following charges of inappropriate behaviour against him.

Earlier in the day, Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya was sworn in as Acting Governor of Arunachal Pradesh by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajit Singh at the Raj Bhavan.

Shanmuganathan’s resignation came after nearly 100 employees of the Raj Bhavan in Shillong on Wednesday sent a five-page letter to the Prime Minister’s Office and Rashtrapati Bhavan, demanding that the Governor be recalled for what they alleged was “turning the Raj Bhavan into a Young Ladies Club”.

“I don’t know anything. Whatever I have read in the media, I can’t comment on it. The law will take its own course (allegations against Shanmuganathan),” Purohit told journalists after taking the oath of office, administered by Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari.

When asked if his government plans to institute a probe into the allegations against the former Governor, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said, “We will let you know at the right time. I have said that we are communicating with the Centre. Whatever is appropriate they (central government) will examine it.”

-IANS