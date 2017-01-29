Legal Advisor of Myanmar’s Ruling Party Shot Dead

Legal advisor of Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party U Ko Ni was shot dead on Sunday, the media reported.

According to U Zaw Htay, spokesperson of the President’s Office, the advisor who was also a prominent lawyer and patron of the recently formed Myanmar Muslim Lawyers Association, was shot in the head outside the Yangon International Airport, the Myanmar Times reported.

U Ko Ni was returning from Indonesia where he was part of a delegation attending a senior leadership meeting in Jakarta. “It is a very sorrowful thing for Myanmar, and a very big loss for the country, I have to say,” U Win Htein, an NLD member, told the Myanmar Times.

According to a police report, the suspected shooter is a 53-year-old man from Mandalay. The suspect has been arrested and is being questioned by the police. The motive for the killing has not been established yet.

