Sun, 29 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Legal Advisor of Myanmar’s Ruling Party Shot Dead

Legal Advisor of Myanmar’s Ruling Party Shot Dead
January 29
20:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Legal advisor of Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party U Ko Ni was shot dead on Sunday, the media reported.

According to U Zaw Htay, spokesperson of the President’s Office, the advisor who was also a prominent lawyer and patron of the recently formed Myanmar Muslim Lawyers Association, was shot in the head outside the Yangon International Airport, the Myanmar Times reported.

U Ko Ni was returning from Indonesia where he was part of a delegation attending a senior leadership meeting in Jakarta. “It is a very sorrowful thing for Myanmar, and a very big loss for the country, I have to say,” U Win Htein, an NLD member, told the Myanmar Times.

According to a police report, the suspected shooter is a 53-year-old man from Mandalay. The suspect has been arrested and is being questioned by the police. The motive for the killing has not been established yet.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.