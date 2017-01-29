Life Crippled by Bandh Against Women Quota in Nagaland ULB Polls

Entire Nagaland came to a grinding halt on Saturday during the day-long statewide bandh called by all apex tribe organisations in several districts. The bandh will resume on January 30 and continue up to February 1, the latter date being scheduled for polling.

The state government has rejected outright the appeals by various tribe organisations to defer the elections in order to resolve certain aspects of the Nagaland Municipal Act including 33% women reservation.

Dimapur: In Dimapur and nearby areas of Chumumedima, bandh was total and complete with no untoward incident reports. Some over zealous volunteers however harassed media persons despite being exempt from the purview of the bandh .

Medziphema/Chumukedima: Volunteers in Medziphema town said the bandh was peaceful with people’s cooperation. Some food stalls in the vicinity were kept open to cater to the needs of travellers and volunteers. The three major gates at Chümoukedima town were also heavily guarded by volunteers from the town and neighbouring villages.

Kohima: Despite nil candidates from the Angami community for the civic body polls under Kohima district, the Angami Public Organization (APO) had responded to the call of other tribe bodies to impose the bandh state-wide on January 28. The bandh enforced by the Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) along with NAYO, CYO, SAYO and WAYO, in Kohima district was successful with no untoward incidents. Normal life came to a standstill in Kohima as all offices, business houses and schools remained closed.

Mokokchung: The bandh call imposed by the Ao Senden across Mokokchung district from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. passed off peacefully. In Mokokchung town, the streets wore a deserted look with vehicular movement restricted, while shops, offices and institutions remained closed for the day.

Zunheboto: The bandh imposed by Sumi Hoho passed off peacefully with no reports of any untoward incidents. Zunheboto Town Youth Organisation (ZTYO) members along with youths from neighbouring villages maintained vigil in all the strategic locations within the town. Vehicular and pedestrian movements were restricted while all educational institutions, shops and offices remained closed during the bandh from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kiphire: All 18 candidates for the Kiphire Town Council polls have decided to back-out from contesting the February 1 elections. The bandh called at Kiphire under the banner of KDJCC comprising of USLP, Tikhir Tribal Council and Kiphire District GB’s Association was peaceful.

Wokha: In Wokha, all commercial activities came to a halt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which the Lotha Hoho along with the Lotha Hoho Joint Action Committee (LHJAC) held a “General Meeting cum Car Rally” at Local ground, Wokha and reaffirmed to stand by the January 8 resolution.

Phek: The bandh called by Chakhesang Youth Front (CYF) on Saturday in Chakhesang region of Phek district in protest against government stand to go ahead with the ULB election ended peacefully with no untoward incidents. In Phek town, the bandh which began from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m., was total and peaceful. All shops and vehicular movements were restricted, informed CYF president Welete Kapfo

-Nagaland Post