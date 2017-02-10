Lilawati Daimary: From National Champion to Daily Wage Labourer

By Savio Daimary

The story of archery champ Buli Basumatary selling oranges near her village is not the only tale of gross neglect of our national sporting heroes. Lilawati Daimary from Baksa district of Assam, a three time National champion in Athletics is now living in abject poverty, often working as a daily wage labourer.

Daimary began training for athletics in her own village without any professional trainer and her talent was spotted by the officials of the district sports association. One of the more promising athletes during the 1970s, she started her journey by participating in various inter-district championships held all over the state. Managing to outperform everyone, it was not long before her talent was noticed by the officials from the State Athletics Association. She participated in the 12th National Athletics Championship in the year 1974 organized by the then Amateur Athletic Federation of India which is now called Athletics Federation of India, managing to win a gold medal in the javelin throw competition. She continued her outstanding performances by winning another gold medal in the National Athletics Championships held in Hyderabad in the year 1975. She also won a gold medal for the third time in the year 1976 in the National Athletics Championships in Kottayam.

Though she won many medals in different championships all over the country, she couldn’t carry forward her career in sports. She did not get much help from the government either. Daimary says, “I had a dream to represent India in different International Championships and that dream seemed to be practical when I won three gold medals in three consecutive National Championships but later I realized that it is difficult to excel in sports in a country like India”. When asked about whether she got any financial help from the government, she says, “Till today I did not get any financial help from the government and I feel it is futile to expect any help from the government”.

Lilawati Daimary is now an old lady living in poverty and has to sometimes work as a daily wage labourer to sustain her family. She lives with her husband and a son. Her story is one among thousands of talented sports persons who are leading a miserable life, mostly due to financial conditions and lack of support from the government. In an age when the government is giving an all out push to develop medal prospects for the country, it is worthwhile to take a step back and wonder whether we as a country, respect our sport starts, other than cricketing or badminton icons.