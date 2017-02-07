Literature is the Backbone of a Society, Says Sarbananda Sonowal

Literature is the backbone of a society and society’s development depends on the development of its literature, this was stated by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

While speaking on the occasion of the 56th conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), Sonowal requested the people to maintain peace and harmony. “Sahitya is the backbone of a society. The development of a society depends on the development of its literature.”

He added that history, geography are all reflected in literature. So, literature plays a key role in society.

Sonowal also assured that no stone will be left unturned for the development of Bodo language and literature. “I am highly amazed at the discipline, punctuality and cleanliness maintained in the conference and hope that this will be followed by all other conferences in the days to come.”

He further appealed to the people to help him make Assam free from corruption, terrorism, pollution and illegal migrants. In the meantime, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary added that Assam is a land of different ethnic communities and all people should live in harmony.