LJP’s Lone MLA in Manipur to Support BJP: Paswan

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday said that his party’s lone legislator will support the BJP in Manipur, where the latter has won 21 seats.

“In Manipur Lok Janshakti Party will support the Bharatiya Janata Party. LJP’s candidate Karam Shyam has won from Longthanbal assembly seat in Manipur,” said Paswan in a tweet.

The results of the Manipur assembly elections, along with four other states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand — came out on Saturday. In Manipur, the Congress emerged as the biggest political party winning 28 seats.

The National People’s Party and the Naga People’s Front both won four seats each. One seat each was also won by the All India Trinamool Congress and an Independent candidate.

-IANS