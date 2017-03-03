Lotus Blooms in Arunachal

February Edition, Statewide, NET Bureau, Nayanjyoti Medhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed its government in Arunachal Pradesh, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu staving off a fresh round of dissidence amidst high political drama. As the frontier state looks for a stable government, Northeast Today reports on the new political upheavals in the state.

On December 31, 2016, BJP national general secretary and Northeast in-charge, Ram Madhav announced via twitter that the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh was now a BJP ruled one and welcomed Chief Minister Pema Khandu into the ‘parivar’. “Arunachal Pradesh becomes 10th BJP ruled state and 14th with BJP alliances. Congratulations to CM Pema Khandu and welcome into BJP Parivar.”

The announcement was a culmination of yet another dramatic period in the power corridors of the state, known for its political instability. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with 32 MLAs of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) joined the BJP on the eve of the New Year, bringing in a full-fledged BJP government in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Itanagar on that afternoon, Khandu said, “We were surprised by the actions of the PPA leadership. The sudden turmoil in PPA, with its leaders placing us under suspension two days ago prompted us to hasten the process and take steps to move away from the party.

Altogether 33 MLAs including me and the speaker are now BJP members and my government is now a full-fledged BJP government.”

The turmoil that Khandu was talking about came into light on December 29 when the PPA issued an official notification via which president Kahfa Bengia suspended CM Pema Khandu and six other MLAs including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from the party for “gross anti party activities”. Public Health and Engineering minister Takam Pario, the richest legislator of the state with declared assets of more than Rs 187 crores was projected as the next chief minister.

Khandu refused to resign and amidst high drama moved over to the BJP with 33 supporters from the PPA. With the state Legislative Assembly already having 12 BJP MLAs, the Chief Minister’s move to the party increased the number to 47, a large majority in the 60 member house. Khandu said that the way the PPA treated its legislators was undemocratic and termed it similar to the working of the Congress party which treated its legislators with no respect.

Terming the development as a blessing in disguise, Khandu said, “Because of political turmoil over the last one year, there was very little development in the state. The people of Arunachal wants a stable government in line with the working of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He reiterated that the decision was a blessing saying, “A new year, a new party and with the vision of Prime Minister Modi, we shall all move towards development.”

The move by Khandu and his supporters cleared all doubts that the relatively inexperienced Chief Minister was no novice in politics and the long time aspiration of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for a stable government may well be a reality under his leadership. Addressing questions at the press conference, Khandu said that it is perhaps the first time in the state that dissidence have failed. “This time I have proved that dissidence is not always successful. We need a stable government to usher in development and I believe that now we are in a position to do so.”

The BJP which was a coalition partner of the PPA before the desertion had supported Khandu all along. Legislative party leader Tamiyo Taga called a press conference and assured full support of all the 12 MLAs to Pema Khandu. BJP state unit chief Tapir Gao said, “Khandu will continue to be the chief minister. We were in touch with the party high command in New Delhi and they gave the green light to welcome him and other PPA legislators into our party.” Gao took questions alongside Khandu during the press conference in Itanagar and was noncommittal about the role of the diminished PPA in the North East Democratic Alliance, of which the regional party was a member. He said that decision regarding that will be taken in consultation with convenor, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who at that moment was out of the country.

Two days after shifting to the BJP, Khandu did a cabinet reshuffle and dropped three ministers. He also removed two advisors and five parliamentary secretaries. Those formally dropped include Takam Pario, Sports, Animal Husbandry and Fishery minister Rajesh Tacho and Rural Development minister Tanga Byaling. Pema Khandu was also unanimously elected as leader of BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh in the party meeting attended by union minister Nitin Gadkari, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sharma and Arunachal BJP party president Tapir Gao.

Meanwhile, the state Congress filed a writ petition in the Itanagar Bench of the Gauhati High Court questioning the move by Khandu and his supporters. The court has given time till February 10 to respond. The Congress counsel pleaded to the court for issue of an interim order to stay the merger of the 43 MLAs and challenged the order issued by the speaker on the said merger. PPA president Kahfa Bengia has also filed a RTI seeking information on the merger. Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, via a press release stated that the request is being considered under provisions of the RTI Act and the information will be provided to him in due time.