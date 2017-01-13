LPG: IOC Now Cashless in Tripura

The state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOCL) has launched cashless transactions in India’s northeast for LPG distribution, an official said on Friday.

The cashless mode for cooking gas distribution was started here but it will be gradually extend to all the other northeastern states, the official added. The new system came into practice on Thursday in Tripura.

The official said all LPG outlets of Indian Oil here were now equipped to receive digital payments either via point-of-sale terminals or e-wallets or both. Inaugurating the digital transformation, Tripura’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Director Debashish Basu appreciated the initiative.

The consumers would be given incentive by way of discount of Rs 5 per transaction for online payment at the time of the cylinder booking, he said.

-IANS