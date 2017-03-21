Tue, 21 Mar 2017

Majuli All Set to Become India’s 1st Carbon Neutral District

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday disclosed that the Sustainable Action for Climate Resilient Development in Majuli project is in progress.

The project initiated by the forest and environment ministry of Assam government aims to make River Island Majuli, India’s first ever Carbon Neutral district by 2020. The project has been kicked off to battle climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Attending a special function held on the occasion of International Day of Forests CM Sonowal also inaugurated the Green Gold Bamboo Summit. Forest minister Pramila Rani Brahma and Agriculture minister Atul Bora also were present on the occasion.

