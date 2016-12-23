Majuli to be Assam’s 1st Wi-Fi Enabled District

Post becoming first river island district of India, Majuli—the biggest river island of the world is all set to become first Wi-Fi enabled district of Assam.

The decision was taken to make all areas of the district including its gaon panchayats technology driven in a meeting of Science & Technology and Information Technology Department in the conference room of Chief minster’s office on Thursday. The meeting also decided to launch Chief minister’s Vigyan Darshan to make science and technology popular in rural areas.

Under the scheme, steps will be taken to inculcate scientific temperaments by enabling all sections of the society including gaon panchayat members to visit planetarium together. Decision was also taken to make 25 lakh people digitally literate within five years.

Already 65 thousand people from the villages have also been made digitally literate and the work for making Khetri as the first digital gaon panchayat has been completed by the department. CM Sarbananda Sonowal also directed Science and Technology department to set a high powered cyber tower to streamline networking system in entire state.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of construction of planetarium at Amingaon, Bongaigaon, Majuli, Diphu, Silchar and Kolibor.

Minister for Science and Technology Keshab Mahanta, Media Advisor to the CM Hrishikesh Goswami and a host of senior officers were present at the meeting.