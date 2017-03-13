Mon, 13 Mar 2017

Man Arrested for Possessing IEDs in Assam

A man was arrested after five IEDs (Improvised Explosive Device) were seized from his possession by a joint team of Indian Army and Assam police in Barpeta district.

“Acting on a tip-off, Red Horns Division under Gajraj Corps and Barpeta police launched a joint operation yesterday and seized the explosives from his shop in Goraimari,” officials said.

The accused was allegedly involved in manufacturing of IED at his shop, they said. “During the search operation, five explosives, each weighing approximately 500 grams, were seized,” officials said.

“The explosives will be sent for forensic analysis. The accused was yesterday handed over to Barpeta police
station,” they said.

-PTI

