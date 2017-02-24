Mandaviya Promises to Upgrade Aizawl- Tuipang Road Soon

The 350-km road between Aizawl and Tuipang, which lies in the southernmost part of Mizoram, will be upgraded soon, this was assured by Union Minister of state for Road Transport & Highways Mansukh Mandaviya.

While speaking to media, Mandaviya said, “The process of land acquisition is on. Works will hopefully start after the rainy season, by November this year.”

Rs 6000-crore project is being funded by the Japanese government. The two-laning of the road, which passes through a rolling terrain and needs constant maintenance, is a part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transport Corridor (KMMTC) that will bring the region closer to Myanmar through sea, river and road links.

A sea route is being planned between Kolkata and Sittwe in Myanmar that will aid in the movement of goods. From Sittwe, the waterway will go up to Paletwa in western Myanmar. A road link will then connect the Myanmarese town to Mizoram.

“The highway is also linked to the KMMTC, which connects the entire Northeastern states and the rest of Myanmar through road, inland water and sea. This road will be the lifeline for the people of Mizoram,” he informed.

The project has been sanctioned through funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the scheme, North East Road Network Connectivity Project.

“It will lead to overall development of the region and help in improving sub-regional socio-economic development, and growth of trade and tourism within the country and neighbouring countries,” shared Mandaviya.

Mandaviya further added out of 1,482-km of the total 11 national highways in Mizoram, improvement works on 309 km and maintenance works on 612 km are going on at a total cost of Rs 2,381 crore.